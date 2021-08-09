Energy Alert
State approves Goodwill Industries of Arkansas to open 3 adult high schools

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization is on the road to bringing a new high school to northeast Arkansas.

Over 20,000 people over 25 years old in Northeast Arkansas are without a high school diploma.

“It’s imperative that we expand, we can’t just address that with one high school so we need to we need to expand,” said Brian Marsh, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

Marsh said they just received approval from the Arkansas State Board of Education to expand their Excel Center with three more locations.

He is working to open one of those locations right here in Jonesboro this year.

The Excel Center will be an expansion of the services offered at the career center at the Jonesboro Goodwill location.

“Now we’re working with state legislators and with the governor to try and secure funding that would allow us to expand and put a school potentially up here in Jonesboro,” said Marsh.

The Excel Center will give each student their own learning path to get their high school diploma. The nonprofit will also bring their trade center to get some students certified in different fields.

“Need to have these options we need to work together to try and provide pathways to an education,” said Marsh. “That will allow someone to then get a job or get a better job or get a career.”

Once funding for the school is received, they will begin hiring teachers and finding a location for the school.

