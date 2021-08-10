Arkansas RB Trelon Smith on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

The eyes of Texas are on Trelon Smith.

The Razorback running back was one of 53 standouts named to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football from the state of Texas.

Nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college. Nominees must also exhibit the enduring characteristics that define legendary running back Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.

Smith, a Houston, Texas, native and graduate of Cypress Ridge High School, produced a team-best 710 rushing yards with five touchdowns on 134 carries (5.3 avg.) out of the backfield in 2020. He played in all 10 games with four starts, finishing with the squad’s third-most catches (22) for 159 yards and one score while tallying the second-most all-purpose yards (869) on the Razorbacks.

The tailback, who was named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award earlier this summer, registered his first career 100-yard rushing game at Florida last season, gashing the Gators for 118 yards on eight carries as well as his first career rushing score. His career-long 83-yard touchdown run against Florida stands as Arkansas’ longest touchdown run against an SEC opponent since Joe Adams’ 92-yard run in 2011 against Auburn.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. Finalists will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler, Texas, for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.

Smith and the Razorbacks open the season at home against former Southwest Conference rival Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are available now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

