Arkansas receives votes in Preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Razorback football earned some preseason attention on Tuesday.

Arkansas received 3 votes in the Preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. The Razorbacks are tied for 51st. Sam Pittman enters his 2nd season in charge on The Hill. Pittman is one of 65 head coaches voting in this poll this season.

Alabama tops the poll, the Crimson Tide are one of 6 SEC teams ranked.

- #1 Alabama

- #5 Georgia

- #6 Texas A&M

- #11 Florida

- #13 LSU

- #25 Ole Miss

Two Sun Belt teams are ranked for the first time in the history of the Preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. Louisiana is #23, Coastal Carolina #24.

