Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas receives votes in Preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Razorback football earned some preseason attention on Tuesday.

Arkansas received 3 votes in the Preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. The Razorbacks are tied for 51st. Sam Pittman enters his 2nd season in charge on The Hill. Pittman is one of 65 head coaches voting in this poll this season.

Alabama tops the poll, the Crimson Tide are one of 6 SEC teams ranked.

- #1 Alabama

- #5 Georgia

- #6 Texas A&M

- #11 Florida

- #13 LSU

- #25 Ole Miss

Two Sun Belt teams are ranked for the first time in the history of the Preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. Louisiana is #23, Coastal Carolina #24.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
1 person confirmed dead at gas station on Caraway Rd.
Police identify 18-year-old victim in fatal shooting
Quake Lewellyn
Judge orders change of venue in Lewellyn case
Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after...
SRO guilty of sexual assault receives probation
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Latest News

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Tom Bowen likes progress of football ticket sales & state of Arkansas State athletics
Home of Arkansas State football
Tom Bowen likes progress of football ticket sales & state of Arkansas State athletics
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Red Wolves Raw: Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen on FB ticket sales & more
Red Wolves continued fall camp Monday afternoon.
Arkansas State football continued fall camp Monday afternoon