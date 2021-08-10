Energy Alert
Aug. 10: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Aug. 10. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures get a little closer to 100 today as most hit 96-97°F. Humidity makes it feel like 105-110°F though.

The breeze returns today and Wednesday but goes away for the rest of the week.

Some may touch 100 Wednesday and Thursday as the heat peaks.

Not much, if any, rain is expected over the next few days.

A weak front arrives for the weekend bringing an increase in showers.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

New this morning, Jonesboro police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person dead.

A library board meeting lasted well into the night Monday as dozens of people showed up to have their say over a recent LGBTQ+ display.

In addition to buying disinfectants, one Region 8 school district is using federal COVID relief funding to improve their students’ mental and physical health.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

