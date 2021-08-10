Aug. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Aug. 10. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures get a little closer to 100 today as most hit 96-97°F. Humidity makes it feel like 105-110°F though.

The breeze returns today and Wednesday but goes away for the rest of the week.

Some may touch 100 Wednesday and Thursday as the heat peaks.

Not much, if any, rain is expected over the next few days.

A weak front arrives for the weekend bringing an increase in showers.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

New this morning, Jonesboro police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person dead.

A library board meeting lasted well into the night Monday as dozens of people showed up to have their say over a recent LGBTQ+ display.

In addition to buying disinfectants, one Region 8 school district is using federal COVID relief funding to improve their students’ mental and physical health.

