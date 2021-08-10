Energy Alert
Batesville School District adopts mask advisory policy for new year

The Batesville School District voted to require masks indoors for the 2021-2022 school year when Independence County has a red risk level.((Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School District voted to require masks indoors for the 2021-2022 school year when Independence County has a red risk level.

According to a news release from BSD, the district will use data from covidactnow.org for information on the prevalence of COVID-19 in Independence County and the Batesville School District.

The mask advisory policy affects PreK-12 staff and students K-12.

It requires a mask to be worn if the “Risk Level” is Red or higher based on Independence County’s rating on covidactnow.org.

Masks are required at all indoor venues, including on buses and vans.

An exemption is made for athletic activities, music practice, and competition, including P.E. or recess.

No mask advisory will be declared if the risk level is orange or lower for a 14-day average.

The guidance was recommended to the Batesville school board by the staff of White River Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

