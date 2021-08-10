Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Batesville School District uses COVID relief money to focus on mental health

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - School districts all over Region 8 are trying to figure out how to handle the pandemic. Still, the Batesville School District is also worried about another often overlooked issue: mental health.

The Batesville School District uses COVID relief money more than just disinfectants by offering free one-year memberships to Batesville’s Community and Aquatic Center.

The memberships will be offered to students in seventh to twelfth grade but will also be available to all staff in the school district.

“People need an outlet,” said Dr. Michael Hester, superintendent of Batesville School District. “So that was our catalyst on how we take care of our staff and students, and how we care for each other.”

The school district is hoping that this will improve the health of its students and help out when it comes to the classroom.

“It definitely impacts their stress level and their ability to concentrate, and thus impacts to stay focused in the classroom.” said Sandy Daniels, the school-based mental health coordinator for Batesville School District.

The program will also give opportunities to students who may never have access before due to financial barriers.

“It’s an equity issue to make sure that no matter what your status is, that you have the same opportunities, or that you have the same privileges and things that can work for your mental and physical health.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that an Amagon woman who was the subject of...
Jackson County woman found safe, authorities say

Latest News

A panel of doctors answered questions Monday night during a COVID Q&A session at Ozarka College...
Panel of local doctors dismiss rumors and push for vaccines
The Batesville School District voted to require masks indoors for the 2021-2022 school year...
Batesville School District adopts mask advisory policy for new year
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to...
Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations