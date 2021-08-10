Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tom Bowen likes progress of football ticket sales & state of Arkansas State athletics

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2021 is the most anticipated home football schedule for Arkansas State in quite some time

UCA, Memphis, Louisiana and Coastal Carolina are just some of the opponents coming to Jonesboro. I asked Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen on the state of A-State football tickets:

“We’ve renewed all of our suites, we’ve renewed all of the premium inside the club area. We’ve certainly got an uptick in season tickets, and we’re at a pace to catch the 2016 numbers of season tickets sold. The loge has all been renewed. There’s about 15 boxes in the north end of the end zone area that can be purchased or looked at. And then I got about 300 seats right here in the Redshare 50 yard line area and all down here that have become open, that people chose not to renew or decided to sit somewhere else. So there’s a lot of opportunity to have some premium upgrades, premium seating right now. Contact our ticket office or call the Red Wolves Foundation and people will take care of you.”

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com. Additional information about season tickets may be obtained by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

2021 marks the first year Tom Bowen is in charge of A-State athletics. There’s lots of anticipation with Butch Jones and football.

“I think Butch Jones is proven to be a proven winner,” Bowen added. “Great recruiter and has brought a lot of expertise and program development. How to set program in offseason, how to do the preseason. How our summer went, I think we’re in the best shape we’ve been in a long time. And I think the team is ready to play.”

There are other Red Wolves sports getting ready for autumn. Bowen likes the state of A-State entering the 2021-22 school year.

“Next Friday, Coach Dooley opens the season, we’re very excited about that.” Bowen said. “I think this women’s soccer team is favored by everybody in the conference to be on top again. And certainly get in postseason, they’re going to be phenomenal to watch. I think they’re going to have a great run. Coach Santiago has given us great hope that volleyball will make more improvement, and be more competitive. And maybe surprise a few, so excited for them too. And of course our cross country team is going to have another great year. They’re all here and they’re all back. So I feel really good. I think we’re going to be really really good in every sport that we play. Beginning in the fall, heading into winter. There’s no question men’s and women’s basketball are going to be much improved, and that should be exciting. And as we move into track, tennis, golf, baseball, I think it’s going to be a fun year.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
1 person confirmed dead at gas station on Caraway Rd.
Police identify 18-year-old victim in fatal shooting
Quake Lewellyn
Judge orders change of venue in Lewellyn case
Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after...
SRO guilty of sexual assault receives probation
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Latest News

Home of Arkansas State football
Tom Bowen likes progress of football ticket sales & state of Arkansas State athletics
Arkansas receives votes in Preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Red Wolves Raw: Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen on FB ticket sales & more
Red Wolves continued fall camp Monday afternoon.
Arkansas State football continued fall camp Monday afternoon