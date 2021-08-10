Tom Bowen likes progress of football ticket sales & state of Arkansas State athletics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2021 is the most anticipated home football schedule for Arkansas State in quite some time

UCA, Memphis, Louisiana and Coastal Carolina are just some of the opponents coming to Jonesboro. I asked Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen on the state of A-State football tickets:

“We’ve renewed all of our suites, we’ve renewed all of the premium inside the club area. We’ve certainly got an uptick in season tickets, and we’re at a pace to catch the 2016 numbers of season tickets sold. The loge has all been renewed. There’s about 15 boxes in the north end of the end zone area that can be purchased or looked at. And then I got about 300 seats right here in the Redshare 50 yard line area and all down here that have become open, that people chose not to renew or decided to sit somewhere else. So there’s a lot of opportunity to have some premium upgrades, premium seating right now. Contact our ticket office or call the Red Wolves Foundation and people will take care of you.”

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com. Additional information about season tickets may be obtained by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

2021 marks the first year Tom Bowen is in charge of A-State athletics. There’s lots of anticipation with Butch Jones and football.

“I think Butch Jones is proven to be a proven winner,” Bowen added. “Great recruiter and has brought a lot of expertise and program development. How to set program in offseason, how to do the preseason. How our summer went, I think we’re in the best shape we’ve been in a long time. And I think the team is ready to play.”

There are other Red Wolves sports getting ready for autumn. Bowen likes the state of A-State entering the 2021-22 school year.

“Next Friday, Coach Dooley opens the season, we’re very excited about that.” Bowen said. “I think this women’s soccer team is favored by everybody in the conference to be on top again. And certainly get in postseason, they’re going to be phenomenal to watch. I think they’re going to have a great run. Coach Santiago has given us great hope that volleyball will make more improvement, and be more competitive. And maybe surprise a few, so excited for them too. And of course our cross country team is going to have another great year. They’re all here and they’re all back. So I feel really good. I think we’re going to be really really good in every sport that we play. Beginning in the fall, heading into winter. There’s no question men’s and women’s basketball are going to be much improved, and that should be exciting. And as we move into track, tennis, golf, baseball, I think it’s going to be a fun year.”

