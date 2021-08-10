Craighead County Road 775 closed for bridge replacement

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If your commute takes you through the back roads of Craighead County, you’ll have to found an alternate route.

The Craighead County Highway Department closed County Road 775 between County Road 773 and County Road 774 to replace a bridge to help with drainage.

They closed the road Monday at 9 a.m. and say that it will remain closed for about a month or until the work is finished.

Detour signs are along that stretch of road to remind you of the work and to use caution while in the area.

