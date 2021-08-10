Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ENTER DRAWING: First MO VIP drawing deadline is Wednesday night

Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash, and adolescents will have $10,000 put into an...
Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash, and adolescents will have $10,000 put into an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s Most 529 Program.(Missouri DHSS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time is running out to enter for the first drawing of the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. The deadline is Wednesday night at 11:59. The drawing will be this Friday.

All you have to do is have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here to enter.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners.

There will be 160 adults selected and 20 people ages 12-17.

Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash, and the younger winners will have $10,000 put into an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s Most 529 Program.

Winners of the first round of drawings will be announced on August 25th.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced 45-year-old Jason Avery Wilkins to 10 years on each...
Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Latest News

Arkansas State resumes fall camp, QBs reflect on battle so far
Arkansas State resumes fall camp, QBs reflect on battle so far
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
District leaders say masks are just another layer of protection.
Data helps schools districts enact mask mandates
Jason Auer with Legal Aid of Arkansas says it’s important to do your research, shop around,...
Legal Aid Director explains rights and responsibilities as a renter
Batesville School District honors teacher of the year
Batesville School District honors teacher of the year