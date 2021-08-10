Fatal shooting under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are investigating a fatal shooting on Caraway Rd.

According to public information specialist Sally Smith, they received a call just before midnight Monday, August 9th.

JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at 11:57pm on Glenn Place and South Caraway Road. One person is confirmed dead. Suspect is still at large. INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

If anyone knows any information, you are advised to call police. pic.twitter.com/p6mABP6iFk — Monae Stevens KAIT (@monaestevens_tv) August 10, 2021

One person was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at the Citgo gas station on Caraway near Glenn Place.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

If you have any information that can help, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (935-7867).

