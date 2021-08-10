Fatal shooting under investigation
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are investigating a fatal shooting on Caraway Rd.
According to public information specialist Sally Smith, they received a call just before midnight Monday, August 9th.
One person was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at the Citgo gas station on Caraway near Glenn Place.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
If you have any information that can help, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (935-7867).
