Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools

Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases and also issued a new executive order regarding schools.

Beshear announced he is signing an executive order that is requiring masks in all K-12 schools, child care, and pre-K, regardless of vaccination status.

“We are to the point where we cannot allow our kids to go into these buildings unprotected, unvaccinated and face this delta variant,” Gov. Beshear said.

This mandate comes as only 48 of the state’s 171 school districts were requiring masks.

The executive order runs for 30 days, but has the potential to be renewed.

