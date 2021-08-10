Energy Alert
Heat Advisories Continue

August 10th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Temperatures get a little closer to 100 today as most hit 96-97°F. Humidity makes it feel like 105-110°F though. The breeze returns today and Wednesday but goes away for the rest of the week. Some may touch 100 Wednesday and Thursday as the heat peaks. Not much, if any, rain is expected over the next few days. A weak front arrives for the weekend bringing an increase in showers. Not a big drop in heat or humidity, but temperatures may drop to around 90.

