Heat Advisories Continue

Temperatures get a little closer to 100 today as most hit 96-97°F. Humidity makes it feel like 105-110°F though. The breeze returns today and Wednesday but goes away for the rest of the week. Some may touch 100 Wednesday and Thursday as the heat peaks. Not much, if any, rain is expected over the next few days. A weak front arrives for the weekend bringing an increase in showers. Not a big drop in heat or humidity, but temperatures may drop to around 90.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.