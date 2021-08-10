Energy Alert
Inspection prompts Interstate 55 bridge temporary lane closures

If you’re traveling to Memphis later this month, the routine inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge will have alternate lanes closed.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re traveling to Memphis later this month, the routine inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge will have alternate lanes closed.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, outside southbound lanes will close Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The outside northbound lanes will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

ArDOT says the inspection was scheduled to happen before the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge closure back in May.

The routine inspection is weather permitting.

