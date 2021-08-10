Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the state set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The ADH also reported 21 new deaths.

