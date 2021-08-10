Energy Alert
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing

Live COVID-19 coverage
Live COVID-19 coverage(KAIT/KWSO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the state set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The ADH also reported 21 new deaths.

Watch the full briefing live on-air or online here>>>

