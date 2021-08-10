Marion School District enforcing mask mandate after hundreds of students quarantined

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion School District announced Tuesday that a vote unanimously passed to implement a mask mandate effective Wednesday, August 11.

The mask mandate applies to all students, staff, and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks must be worn while indoors at any school campus and when riding school transportation. Anyone who does not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with district policies.

During the first week of school, the district had over 700 students in quarantine. According to Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter, roughly a third of the COVID-19 cases were among elementary students who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

