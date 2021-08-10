Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Marion School District enforcing mask mandate after hundreds of students quarantined

((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion School District announced Tuesday that a vote unanimously passed to implement a mask mandate effective Wednesday, August 11.

The mask mandate applies to all students, staff, and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks must be worn while indoors at any school campus and when riding school transportation. Anyone who does not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with district policies.

During the first week of school, the district had over 700 students in quarantine. According to Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter, roughly a third of the COVID-19 cases were among elementary students who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To view the school district’s mask requirements in its entirety, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
1 person confirmed dead at gas station on Caraway Rd.
Police identify 18-year-old victim in fatal shooting
Quake Lewellyn
Judge orders change of venue in Lewellyn case
Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after...
SRO guilty of sexual assault receives probation
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Latest News

Greene County Tech requiring masks for upcoming school year
In a news release from the Little Rock Freedom Fund dated Aug. 7, the group claimed...
Sheriff responds to claims over handling of COVID-19 at jail
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools