New legislation will help give homeless teens in Missouri more access to resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A small update to Missouri State legislation could result in big opportunities for homeless teens.

Governor Mike Parson recently signed a bill that would allow these kids to get critical services they need.

“Yes I did leave home. Yes I was defiant but that’s what also saved my life,” said Trysta Herzog.

She is part of a task force in Springfield working to help struggling teens. A life she says she understands.

“I was about 15. My step-father had become addicted to methamphetamine. My mother who hadn’t worked in years and didn’t really have a way to take care of us decided to leave,” she explained.

She says she and her brother fled an abusive home. They often slept in their car and worked odd jobs to survive.

Herzog said, “A 15 year-old shouldn’t have to think about how am I going to get my next meal or how am I going to make enough money to pay rent. How am I going to balance school and working full time.”

She says she didn’t want to be put into the foster care system. Herzog understands that some kids, who are living like she did, needed guidance.

But the current laws require mandated reporters to contact Child Protective Services for teens in this type of situation.

“We started to realize that legislators and the law really tied our hands,” said Herzog.

She worked with Allison Gregory, Executive Director of Foster Adopt Connect, to appeal to state law makers for changes.

“We really had to explain to them various situations and various circumstances that could actually be happening to these children. It wasn’t just teenage agnst,” explained Gregory.

In Springfield teens in need of resources and guidance can find it with the counselors at Foster Adopt Connect.

“We can explore the relationship with them and get to know them a little bit and work on what their needs are,” said Gregory.

At risk teens will be able to get access to employment and housing assistance, tutoring, and transportation.

“Being able to pay that forward feels like such an amazing opportunity. I don’t know that I would be here if it hadn’t been for those teachers who really made me sit down to see, this isn’t what life is about. This struggle, this hardship, there’s more,” said Herzog.

Foster Adopt Connect is working with area partners to open a drop center for homeless teens to better serve them.

The change to the current law goes into effect at the end of this month.

