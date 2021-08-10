New workforce training program for young inmates

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Quorum Court voted Monday to sell the White River Juvenile Detention Center to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

ADC plans to turn the center into a place to rehab those who have fallen into crime.

“We plan to turn it into a 90-day technical violator program for offenders who are on supervision.” said James Banks, a deputy director in the Arkansas Community Corrections.

The program will teach them skills and give them experience for a better future.

“We’ll have licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities here. With counselors that are licensed. We’ll also provide for criminogenic needs.” Banks said.

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin says the area has a history of giving past offenders another shot, and this is an exciting way to improve that effort.

“We have a history of second chances in Independence County,” Griffin said. “Some of our industries are willing to take a felon that’s out and is needing a job, and put them into production.”

He hopes this new center will help previous felons and the community as a whole.

“So by the ability for a person to become productive, and to have opportunity to be a productive citizen in their home place is a huge benefit.” Griffin said.

As for the project’s timeline, the Department of Corrections says they’ll have to assess the currently vacant facility and make changes but hope to have it open within a year.

