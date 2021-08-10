Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New workforce training program for young inmates

(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Quorum Court voted Monday to sell the White River Juvenile Detention Center to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

ADC plans to turn the center into a place to rehab those who have fallen into crime.

“We plan to turn it into a 90-day technical violator program for offenders who are on supervision.” said James Banks, a deputy director in the Arkansas Community Corrections.

The program will teach them skills and give them experience for a better future.

“We’ll have licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities here. With counselors that are licensed. We’ll also provide for criminogenic needs.” Banks said.

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin says the area has a history of giving past offenders another shot, and this is an exciting way to improve that effort.

“We have a history of second chances in Independence County,” Griffin said. “Some of our industries are willing to take a felon that’s out and is needing a job, and put them into production.”

He hopes this new center will help previous felons and the community as a whole.

“So by the ability for a person to become productive, and to have opportunity to be a productive citizen in their home place is a huge benefit.” Griffin said.

As for the project’s timeline, the Department of Corrections says they’ll have to assess the currently vacant facility and make changes but hope to have it open within a year.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
1 person confirmed dead at gas station on Caraway Rd.
Police identify 18-year-old victim in fatal shooting
Quake Lewellyn
Judge orders change of venue in Lewellyn case
Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after...
SRO guilty of sexual assault receives probation
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Latest News

Westside head football coach
FFN Extra: Westside head coach Bobby Engle previews 2021 season
In a news release from the Little Rock Freedom Fund dated Aug. 7, the group claimed...
Sheriff responds to claims over handling of COVID-19 at jail
Pocahontas went 9-3 in 2020.
FFN Extra: HC Charles Baty on 2021 Pocahontas Redskins
The 2020 team finished 2-5.
FFN Extra: HC Waylon Dunn on 2021 Marked Tree Indians