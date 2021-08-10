Energy Alert
Panel of local doctors dismiss rumors and push for vaccines

A panel of doctors answered questions Monday night during a COVID Q&A session at Ozarka College...
By Jorge Quiquivix and Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A panel of doctors answered questions Monday night during a COVID Q&A session at Ozarka College in Melbourne.

The questions came from the crowd that attended the session and online over Facebook Live.

Physician and Izard County Health Officer Dr. Adam Gray said there’s a lot of misinformation out there.

“It’s scaring a lot of people,” Gray said. “Making them more scared of the vaccine than the virus. It’s really leading to low vaccination rates, and it’s really contributing to the rapid spread in our community right now.”

That’s why the event also allowed people to get the vaccine after the presentation.

Only two took the step and got the vaccine, but they said the session their minds after being on the fence.

Izard county sits at about 26-percent fully vaccinated and 9-percent partially vaccinated.

Gray says that’s very low and below Arkansas’s average rate.

He hopes this event cleared up any rumors people have heard.

