Sheriff responds to claims over handling of COVID-19 at jail

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks confirmed they tested 366 people just two weeks ago when they found that 42 inmates tested positive.

Since then, the number has gone down to 33 positive inmates.

Sheriff Franks plans to clear 7 more inmates Wednesday, which would leave the jail with 26 positive cases.

In a news release from the Little Rock Freedom Fund dated Aug. 7, the group claimed COVID-19-positive inmates were being housed with inmates who had tested negative.

So, Region 8 News asked Sheriff Franks about the matter, in which he released the following statement:

“The statement is incorrect. They have been separated since day 1. New intakes are quarantined 10 days before being put into the general population.”

Sheriff Franks added that at this time, there are 2 male cells and 2 female cell pods where the positive inmates are placed in a completely separate room from the other inmates.

We will keep tracking this story and let you know more when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.