Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sheriff responds to claims over handling of COVID-19 at jail

In a news release from the Little Rock Freedom Fund dated Aug. 7, the group claimed...
In a news release from the Little Rock Freedom Fund dated Aug. 7, the group claimed COVID-19-positive inmates were being housed with inmates who had tested negative.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks confirmed they tested 366 people just two weeks ago when they found that 42 inmates tested positive.

Since then, the number has gone down to 33 positive inmates.

Sheriff Franks plans to clear 7 more inmates Wednesday, which would leave the jail with 26 positive cases.

In a news release from the Little Rock Freedom Fund dated Aug. 7, the group claimed COVID-19-positive inmates were being housed with inmates who had tested negative.

So, Region 8 News asked Sheriff Franks about the matter, in which he released the following statement:

“The statement is incorrect. They have been separated since day 1. New intakes are quarantined 10 days before being put into the general population.”

Sheriff Franks added that at this time, there are 2 male cells and 2 female cell pods where the positive inmates are placed in a completely separate room from the other inmates.

We will keep tracking this story and let you know more when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
1 person confirmed dead at gas station on Caraway Rd.
Police identify 18-year-old victim in fatal shooting
Quake Lewellyn
Judge orders change of venue in Lewellyn case
Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after...
SRO guilty of sexual assault receives probation
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools
The Westside Consolidated School Board approved a mask mandate during a specially called...
Westside school board issues mask mandate
Arkansas hospitalizations reach new pandemic high as of 8/10/21
FULL BRIEFING 8/10/21: Gov. Hutchinson COVID update for Arkansas as hospitalizations reach the highest level during the pandemic