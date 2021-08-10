Energy Alert
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police were busy this past weekend with several reports of shots fired around town.

On Saturday, Jonesboro police reported a teen was shot around 10:30 p.m near the 1100-block of Walker Place.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the teen girl “had been in an altercation earlier in the evening” with Asia Sucoyia Frazier, 22, of Jonesboro, who “began shooting at the vehicle she was riding in.”

Asia Sucoyia Frazier, 22, Jonesboro Terroristic act (8/8)
Asia Sucoyia Frazier, 22, Jonesboro Terroristic act (8/8)(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

The document notes Fraizer “admitted to committing the shooting.”

Two cars also received damage during the shooting.

A judge found probable cause to charge Fraizer with:

  • Terroristic Act/ Shoots At that causes physical injury, a Class Y felony
  • Battery - 1st degree/purposefully causing physical injury to another person by means of a firearm
  • criminal mischief - 1st degree/property of another w/value of $1,000 or less.

A judge issued a $150,000 cash-surety bond and a non-contact order in the case.

According to online jail records, authorities released Fraizer from the Craighead County Detention Center at 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, police reported shots fired in the 3800-block of Neely Road around 11:30 a.m.

A police report stated a woman said that her husband, who she is separating from, “drove onto the driveway and fired a handgun.”

The woman gave two shell casings to police “she alleged had been picked up from the driveway.”

Police made no arrests in the case.

On Sunday morning, police also took a report of multiple shots fired,

causing damage to vehicles in a parking lot in the 200-block of N. Airport Road.

No suspects were listed.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

