Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tropical storm warnings issued for Caribbean islands

The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could become Tropical Storm Fred early Tuesday.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm watches were issued for various Caribbean islands Monday evening for what could soon become the sixth named tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

Warnings were issued for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, U.S. Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward, according to a 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A watch is in effect for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border and Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and for the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

Forecasters believe the disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could become Tropical Storm Fred early Tuesday. It has been more than a month since this year’s fifth named storm — Hurricane Elsa — formed.

The disturbance had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh) with higher gusts and was 65 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Guadeloupe, according to officials. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph (63 kmh). It was moving west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kmh).

The storm is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday into the evening, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, with up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in some areas. The rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small-stream flooding and potential mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
Quake Lewellyn
Judge orders change of venue in Lewellyn case
I-40 bridge traffic
I-40 bridge briefly closed for emergency call
Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after...
SRO guilty of sexual assault receives probation
The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to...
Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Temperatures get closer to 100 today but the humidity will make it feel like 105-110.
Aug. 10: What you need to know
Temperatures get closer to 100 today but the humidity will make it feel like 105-110.
Zach's Tuesday forecast, Aug. 10
An executive assistant who says Cuomo groped her breast is one of at least 11 women who have...
Impeachment looms for NY Gov. Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
Senate on track to approve $1 trillion infrastructure plan