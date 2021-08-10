WalletHub: Arkansas 5th worst state to have a baby in 2021
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study ranks Arkansas low when it comes to having a baby.
In the study, Arkansas ranked as the fifth-worst state to have a baby, finishing just behind Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, and Louisiana.
WalletHub based the study on cost, health care, baby friendliness, and family friendliness totaling 100 points.
Arkansas received a score of 34.01 points.
For a complete look at the study, you can visit WalletHub.
