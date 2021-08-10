WalletHub: Arkansas 5th worst state to have a baby in 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study ranks Arkansas low when it comes to having a baby.

In the study, Arkansas ranked as the fifth-worst state to have a baby, finishing just behind Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, and Louisiana.

WalletHub based the study on cost, health care, baby friendliness, and family friendliness totaling 100 points.

Arkansas received a score of 34.01 points.

For a complete look at the study, you can visit WalletHub.

