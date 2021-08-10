Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Westside school board issues mask mandate

The Westside Consolidated School Board approved a mask mandate during a specially called...
The Westside Consolidated School Board approved a mask mandate during a specially called meeting Monday night.(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When the 2021-22 school year begins in the coming days, Westside students and staff will need to mask up.

The Westside Consolidated School Board approved a mask mandate during a specially called meeting Monday night.

All students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings.

The rule applies to areas where social distancing cannot be achieved and on the district’s buses, according to a Tuesday news release.

“This mandate will be re-evaluated at every subsequent board meeting until such time as the pandemic has lessened to a point where the masks can be discarded,” school officials stated.

Those with questions should contact the principal of their child’s school or the superintendent’s office.

On Monday, the Batesville School District announced a similar mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
1 person confirmed dead at gas station on Caraway Rd.
Police identify 18-year-old victim in fatal shooting
Quake Lewellyn
Judge orders change of venue in Lewellyn case
Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after...
SRO guilty of sexual assault receives probation
I-40 bridge traffic
I-40 bridge briefly closed for emergency call

Latest News

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Red Wolves Raw: Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen on FB ticket sales & more
Live COVID-19 coverage
Arkansas to increase Medicaid vaccine reimbursement
All three have preseason SBC honors.
Red Wolves Raw: Megan McClure, Sarah Sodoma, and Hailey Cloud on 2021 Soccer Team and SBC Honors
The Red Wolves finished 10-2 (7-0-1) in 2020.
Red Wolves Raw: HC Brian Dooley on the 2021 A-State Soccer Team