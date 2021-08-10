Westside school board issues mask mandate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When the 2021-22 school year begins in the coming days, Westside students and staff will need to mask up.

The Westside Consolidated School Board approved a mask mandate during a specially called meeting Monday night.

All students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings.

The rule applies to areas where social distancing cannot be achieved and on the district’s buses, according to a Tuesday news release.

“This mandate will be re-evaluated at every subsequent board meeting until such time as the pandemic has lessened to a point where the masks can be discarded,” school officials stated.

Those with questions should contact the principal of their child’s school or the superintendent’s office.

On Monday, the Batesville School District announced a similar mask mandate.

