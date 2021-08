WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Rivercrest won 12 games in 2020, won the 4A-3 title and reached the 4A State Finals. The Colts are expanding their aerial threat for 2021.

Rivercrest opens the season September 3rd at home vs. Paragould.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.