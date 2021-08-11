69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo underway

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Bull riding, barrel races and entertainment returns this week in Sikeston.

The 69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday, August 11 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 14.

This year’s events also include bullfighting, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping.

There’s also some big musical acts for this year’s entertainment after the dust settles.

Wednesday night’s concert features singer-songwriter Hardy whose hits include “Rednecker” and “One Beer.”

Matt Stell will perform Thursday night, Dustin Lynch on Friday night and T.I. will wrap things up on Saturday night.

Flo Rida was scheduled to perform Saturday, but according to the rodeo board of directors, he had a scheduling conflict and was unable to attend the rodeo.

Every year, huge crowds make their way to the Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo.

This year businesses are expecting nothing less and are excited to welcome back visitors from all over the Heartland and beyond.

The rodeo is also a fundraiser for several Heartland organizations.

According to organizers, on average, $130,000 a year is donated to local charities, nonprofits and other community projects.

For rodeo ticket information and more details, click here.

