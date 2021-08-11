Arkansas State resumes fall camp, QBs reflect on battle so far

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football returned to the practice field after a day off.

Butch Jones’ pack were in shoulder pads, they worked for over 2 hours on the grass practice fields. Wednesday was our first chance to interview the Arkansas State quarterbacks.

Layne Hatcher enters his 3rd season in Jonesboro. The Maxwell Award and Manning Award nominee is top 10 in A-State history in passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense. James Blackman committed back in January. He played 32 games for Florida State from 2017 to 2020. Blackman is top 15 in Seminole history in passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense.

Lets hear from the incumbent and the newcomer battling for QB1.

Layne Hatcher

“Yeah, I think you see it every day. We’re elevating each other’s game, and you find us pushing limits. Really motivating the team and motivating each other to keep pushing forward. He’s a great friend and a great guy, so I’ve enjoyed it. I look forward to just continuing to battle, and push each other, and get better. I think just trying to get through my progressions and finding answers later in my progressions. Feel like I’ve improved in that way. I’m really trying to focus on the deep balls and just getting completions, consistent completions. Not necessarily be a big play guy, just looking for completions wherever they are.”

James Blackman

“I already knew about Coach Jones when he was at Tennessee. I had a chance to get recruited by him when he was there. We missed out on an opportunity there, and I felt like this was another opportunity to get with Coach Jones. And I felt like this was a great choice, Arkansas State. Got great players, great members around the building. I felt like this was a great fit for me. Mentally, just thinking positive every day, coming out with a positive mindset. Just to get better no matter the circumstance is, just get better each and every day. Everyone in that QB room, I love them to death. I love them truly, do anything for ‘em. Run through a brick wall for ‘em. These are my brothers, we’re out here every day, working in the hot sun. I’m just happy to be around ‘em. And I like the way he helps me, and we’re helping each other just grow every day.”

The first Arkansas State scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday.

