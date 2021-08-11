Energy Alert
Arkansas State students help redecorate magnet school lab

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Health, Wellness, and Environmental Studies Magnet School’s Nutrition Lab is getting a few additions.

Teachers and a couple of Arkansas State University students used their creative side to help redecorate the nutrition lab.

The lab now has new curtains and paintings to hang on the walls.

“It feels pretty amazing actually. Maybe this can help inspire kids to go into an art direction or possibly pick up more gardening techniques. Be inspired to plant some of these plants,” said A-State student Emilee Owen.

Lab instructors said they are grateful for the new additions, and they know the students will enjoy seeing these when school begins.

