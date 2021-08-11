Aug. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Aug. 11. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat continues for a few more days with highs near 100°F and heat indices over 105°F.

A weak front arrives on Saturday bringing the chance of a few more showers. Not everyone sees rain.

Temperatures drop behind the front, but highs stay near 90.

No impact from Tropical Storm Fred is expected. Instead, we’ll have to rely on pop-up showers and storms for any rain.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

As the start of the new school year inches closer, one Region 8 doctor who’s also a mom is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the surge in COVID-19 cases has Region 8 schools deciding if students should be masked or unmasked.

The city of Jonesboro is putting a new traffic camera system to the test.

