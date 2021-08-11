Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Aug. 11: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Aug. 11. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat continues for a few more days with highs near 100°F and heat indices over 105°F.

A weak front arrives on Saturday bringing the chance of a few more showers. Not everyone sees rain.

Temperatures drop behind the front, but highs stay near 90.

No impact from Tropical Storm Fred is expected. Instead, we’ll have to rely on pop-up showers and storms for any rain.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

As the start of the new school year inches closer, one Region 8 doctor who’s also a mom is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the surge in COVID-19 cases has Region 8 schools deciding if students should be masked or unmasked.

The city of Jonesboro is putting a new traffic camera system to the test.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library meeting became heated over June Pride Month...
Large turnout in discussion over library’s Pride Month display
Arkansas hospitalizations reach new pandemic high as of 8/10/21
Arkansas to increase Medicaid vaccine reimbursement
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday forecast, Aug. 11
Zach's Wednesday forecast, Aug. 11
Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting
JPS athletic trainer Leah Hill measuring wet bulb globe temperature
Athletic trainers using wet bulb globe temperature to help keep student-athletes safe in heat
Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle is urging parents to get their children vaccinated before school...
Physician urges parents to get children vaccinated before school