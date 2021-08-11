Batesville School District honors teacher of the year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School District held their kickoff breakfast Wednesday morning, to unwind before another stressful school year. But, they also honored a teacher who is loved by the entire area.

Born and raised a Batesville Pioneer, Jeanne Roepcke has given her life to teach and inspire thousands.

“I am so blessed because my classroom allows the students to do the things that they love and dig into their passions,” Roepcke said.

The school district recognized her with itsTeacher of the Year award, which came with a trophy and a $500 prize among other rewards.

“It was quite a surprise when I did hear, and how humbling it is,” Roepcke said. “Looking out across the Batesville School District and seeing all those people I taught with and loved for 25 years, and just knowing they’re all there to support me and I want to be there to support them.”

Roepcke has taught in Batesville schools for 25 years and will continue to teach.

She continued to teach even through her battle with cancer, which was diagnosed in May.

“Everybody in there has been praying for me and been lifting me up so that I can face what I need to face,” Roepcke said. “Not only in the classroom but also in my personal life.”

Though there are plenty of great teachers in Batesville, every one of them agrees that Roepcke is deserving of the honor.

“What I’ve known of Jeanne Roeckpe for my entire life, is that she is that person who exhibits service before self,” said Lori Campbell, Roeckpe’s co-facilitator in the school’s EAST program.

A large part of the decision to award Roepcke was for her work during the pandemic, where she helped deliver food and meet the needs of the community, all while teaching summer school.

Roepcke says she will teach as long as she’s effective, and plans to stay in education for her entire life.

