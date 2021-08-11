Energy Alert
City tests new traffic camera system

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department and the city of Jonesboro’s Engineering Department are trial testing a new camera system to collect traffic data.

The GRIDSMART system was installed Tuesday at Main Street and Johnson Avenue to analyze vehicles going through, count vehicles, and control stoplights.

“One camera can do the same thing that six other cameras can do with a kind of a fishbowl type lense,” Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said, “So there’s a lot of information that this one camera that’s available not only to the police department but to the traffic engineers department.”

Although this intersection sees a lot of traffic there was never a camera here.

Chief Rick Elliott said for that reason they chose this area to do the trial run.

“So in order to keep up with the flow of traffic and try to move traffic the best that we can we just have to go look at a little bit smarter technology than what we currently have,” Elliott said.

They will go through the trial run of this camera and then determine if they want to buy more to go to other intersections.

