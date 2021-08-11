Data helps schools districts enact mask mandates

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a dozen school districts across Region 8 are putting mask mandates in place, following a judge blocking the state’s ban and a special session on amending the act.

Several school districts said Wednesday they are doing this as another layer of protection for their students, especially those who can not get vaccinated.

The Jonesboro School Board voted to accept the mask mandate resolution.

Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks said the district looked at a lot of data before making the decision.

“So, we’ve really focused on lots of layers of protection but when the numbers continued to increase,” said Wilbanks. “We realized that we were at the point that we needed to look seriously at a mask mandate.”

The JPS mask mandate is for students K-12 and employees, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate also extends to school buses.

“So you do have to think especially not about yourself but about the others that you’re going to be around,” said Wilbanks.

The district also sent out a survey asking parents, faculty, and staff on their thoughts on a mask mandate before making the decision.

Wilbanks said the majority responded in favor.

“In our survey, 70% of our parents and 70% of our faculty and staff were all in favor of a mask mandate and so that did help us make our decision,” she said.

The board will look at the mandate at every meeting.

Wilbanks said they will be able to look at data specifically from their schools to help decide to continue to stop the mandate in the future.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.