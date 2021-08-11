Energy Alert
Dollar Tree coming to Jonesboro Hilltop location

A new store is coming to the Jonesboro Hilltop location, according to a Facebook post from Haag Brown Real Estate.
A new store is coming to the Jonesboro Hilltop location, according to a Facebook post from Haag Brown Real Estate.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Another retail store is coming to the Hilltop area of Jonesboro.

In a Facebook post, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development stated that a new Dollar Tree will be built beside Bills Cost Plus, 2805 E. Johnson Ave.

HB is bringing another new retailer to Hilltop! 🤩 Dollar Tree will soon be locating 📍 to a brand new space beside...

Posted by Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The new building is a 10,000 square foot, free-standing building.

Construction will start soon, but no specific date was given.

