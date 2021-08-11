Dollar Tree coming to Jonesboro Hilltop location
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Another retail store is coming to the Hilltop area of Jonesboro.
In a Facebook post, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development stated that a new Dollar Tree will be built beside Bills Cost Plus, 2805 E. Johnson Ave.
The new building is a 10,000 square foot, free-standing building.
Construction will start soon, but no specific date was given.
