Dollar Tree coming to Jonesboro Hilltop location

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Another retail store is coming to the Hilltop area of Jonesboro.

In a Facebook post, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development stated that a new Dollar Tree will be built beside Bills Cost Plus, 2805 E. Johnson Ave.

HB is bringing another new retailer to Hilltop! 🤩 Dollar Tree will soon be locating 📍 to a brand new space beside... Posted by Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The new building is a 10,000 square foot, free-standing building.

Construction will start soon, but no specific date was given.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.