Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings
Arkansas hospitalizations reach new pandemic high as of 8/10/21
Arkansas to increase Medicaid vaccine reimbursement
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library meeting became heated over June Pride Month...
Large turnout in discussion over library’s Pride Month display

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit