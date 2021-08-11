Energy Alert
Greene County Tech requiring masks for upcoming school year

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The list of schools requiring masks continues to grow as the 2021-2022 school year soon starts.

The Greene County Tech School Board voted Tuesday to require masks for all students and district staff.

The board voted to review the policy “every 30 days or at each regularly scheduled meeting.”

The school cites “recommendations and guidance” issued by the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas Department of Health, and the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for the policy.

The policy also applies to students “waiting outside school buildings before and after school, and to students on buses.”

GCT says “students may be exempted” from the plan “due to special behavioral or individualized needs.”

