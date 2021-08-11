Energy Alert
Grizzlies sign Yves Pons

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big off day for the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday as they continue to work off-season in the desert.

Point Guard Ja Morant celebrated his 22nd birthday Tuesday. It is also declared Ja Morant Day in his home state of South Carolina.

And the Grizzlies signed former Tennessee star Yves Pons to a contract as an undrafted free agent.

The 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and finalist for Naismith National Defensive Player of the year, played three games last week for the Griz in the Utah Summer League, averaging 11 points and three rebounds a game.

