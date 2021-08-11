Better Rain Chances on the Way

Heat is the story once again today across Region 8. Sunshine leads to highs in the upper 90s and a heat index near or above 105°F. A cold front arrives on Friday bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms all day into Saturday. Storms will be scattered, so we still can’t guarantee everyone rain. Highs stay in the 90s ahead of the front but drop to the 80s through the weekend. Humidity drops a little and quickly returns. Daily pop-up shower chances stay in the forecast through next week. Most stay dry and highs near 90°F rather than 100°F.

