Jonesboro BBQ Fest canceled

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro has pulled the plug on the annual bar-be-cue festival.

Officials cited COVID-19 concerns for canceling the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival.

According to a Wednesday news release, organizers said it was “disappointing” but added that it was the “responsible thing to do with the current exponential growth of new COVID-19 cases throughout Northeast Arkansas.”

It’s the second year the pandemic has forced the cancellation of the annual event.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

