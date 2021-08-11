Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge issued a 30-year prison sentence to a Jonesboro man who pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced 45-year-old Jason Avery Wilkins to ten years on each count.

Each count carried a possible penalty of three to ten years and a fine of up to $10,000.

In a media release from State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman Tuesday, Wilkins testified “he had been downloading child pornography since 1997.”

In 2018, an investigation led to police finding a “substantial amount” of computer hardware containing child pornography.

Digital forensic investigator Ernest Ward said “that officers found over 8,000 images and over 300 videos of child pornography,” the media release notes.

