Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro Public Schools requiring masks for school year

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Public Schools will require masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

The school board voted to accept a resolution requiring masks for kindergarten through twelfth-grade students and employees regardless of vaccination status.

JPS Board of Directors has the opportunity to review the mask mandate “every 30 days or at each regularly scheduled meeting.”

Students are allowed to remove masks and face coverings when social distancing measures are in place, “as determined by a Jonesboro School District. staff member.”

Due to a “documented medical condition and/or special behavioral or individualized needs,” the student may be exempt from the mask mandate.

Employees can remove their masks if they are “working in an office; or outside away from others” while maintaining social distance.

As for the general public, masks are only mandated “at large indoor event where social distancing is not possible.”

You can read the full mandate on the Jonesboro Public School’s website.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
1 person confirmed dead at gas station on Caraway Rd.
Police identify 18-year-old victim in fatal shooting
Quake Lewellyn
Judge orders change of venue in Lewellyn case
Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after...
SRO guilty of sexual assault receives probation
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Latest News

To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
According to the district’s website, they will require masks for students 11 years old and...
Masks will be required for some EPC students
Greene County Tech requiring masks for upcoming school year
Marion School District enforcing mask mandate after hundreds of students quarantined