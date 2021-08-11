Jonesboro Public Schools requiring masks for school year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Public Schools will require masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

The school board voted to accept a resolution requiring masks for kindergarten through twelfth-grade students and employees regardless of vaccination status.

JPS Board of Directors has the opportunity to review the mask mandate “every 30 days or at each regularly scheduled meeting.”

Students are allowed to remove masks and face coverings when social distancing measures are in place, “as determined by a Jonesboro School District. staff member.”

Due to a “documented medical condition and/or special behavioral or individualized needs,” the student may be exempt from the mask mandate.

Employees can remove their masks if they are “working in an office; or outside away from others” while maintaining social distance.

As for the general public, masks are only mandated “at large indoor event where social distancing is not possible.”

You can read the full mandate on the Jonesboro Public School’s website.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.