Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jury of 7 men, 5 women to hear R Kelly sex trafficking case

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly will face an anonymous jury made up of seven men and five women when his New York City sex trafficking trial goes forward next week with opening statements.

The panel was sworn in on Wednesday after dozens of potential jurors were screened by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in federal court in Brooklyn.

The judge sought assurances from prospective jurors that they could remain impartial despite the bad publicity swirling around Kelly since his 2019 arrest. Some told her that they were mainly aware of Kelly from his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly.” Many said they knew little or nothing about the case.

The jury selection spanned three days with Kelly seen on a video feed sitting impassively at the defense table, wearing glasses and dressed in a suit. The scene was beamed into an overflow courtroom after a judge took the unusual step of barring the press and public from watching trial in person, citing coronavirus concerns.

The multiplatinum-selling singer has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

Defense lawyers have said Kelly’s alleged victims were groupies who turned up at his shows and made it known they “were dying to be with him.” The women only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted in the #MeToo era, they said.

Kelly, 54, won multiple Grammys for “I Believe I Can Fly,” a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced 45-year-old Jason Avery Wilkins to 10 years on each...
Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings
Arkansas hospitalizations reach new pandemic high as of 8/10/21
Arkansas to increase Medicaid vaccine reimbursement

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital
In a pair of big wins for the Biden agenda, Democrats are touting the Senate passage of the...
Next steps for infrastructure, budget on Capitol Hill
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: QB James Blackman after 8/11/21 practice