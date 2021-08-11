Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street

FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.(Dallas County Jail via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

The Dallas Morning News reports 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed and forensic evidence linked Brown to his death.

Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.

Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings
Arkansas hospitalizations reach new pandemic high as of 8/10/21
Arkansas to increase Medicaid vaccine reimbursement
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library meeting became heated over June Pride Month...
Large turnout in discussion over library’s Pride Month display

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Rivercrest head football coach
FFN Extra: Rivercrest head coach Johnny Fleming previews 2021 season
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
A newly identified carnivorous plant is the first find of its kind in North America in 20 years.
New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds...
CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges