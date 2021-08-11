Masks will be required for some EPC students

Energy Alert
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - East Poinsett County Schools announced its COVID policies Tuesday.

According to the district’s website, they will require masks for students 11 years old and younger.

Both faculty/staff and students 12 years and older will be asked but not required to wear masks.

The district did say it will provide masks if needed.

Meanwhile, on the school bus, the policy will remain the same as the classroom.

