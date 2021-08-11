Energy Alert
Memphis VA Medical Center limits visitor access with ongoing Delta surge

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center says it’s taking some additional precautionary measures regarding visitors in response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Beginning August 12, outpatients are limited to one visitor with a scheduled appointment. Two visitors per day (one at a time) per patient are allowed on inpatient wards.

The VA medical center says visitors are not allowed in COVID-19 isolation rooms. Anyone under the age of 18 is also prohibited from visiting.

Visitation hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The center says these rules apply to all Memphis VA and community-based outpatient clinic care locations.

If you are a veteran and need help with transportation, you can call Veterans Transportation Service at 901-523-8990 extension 5354 or 5668.

