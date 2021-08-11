Energy Alert
NEA Children’s Advocacy Center holds ribbon-cutting for new facility

The Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to open their new NEA...
The Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to open their new NEA Children's Advocacy Center.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The NEA Children’s Advocacy Center is now open.

The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at their new location, 2729 E. Nettleton Ave.

The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the NEA Children's Advocacy...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

In a Facebook post, the non-profit organization said the new center serves children who’ve suffered from abuse in any capacity.

First Lady Susan Hutchinson, a major advocate for helping abused children, attended the event, along with Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, and Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot.

