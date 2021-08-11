Northeast Arkansas murder suspect arrested in St. Louis
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The long arm of the law finally caught up with a Northeast Arkansas man wanted for murder.
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm Abram of Earle in St. Louis.
Abram is suspected in a May 7 shooting at a home in Earle that injured one man and left 26-year-old Lazerick Jones dead.
Abram is currently awaiting extradition to Arkansas.
