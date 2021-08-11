Energy Alert
Northeast Arkansas murder suspect arrested in St. Louis

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm Abram of Earle in St. Louis.(Crittenden Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The long arm of the law finally caught up with a Northeast Arkansas man wanted for murder.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm Abram of Earle in St. Louis.

Abram is suspected in a May 7 shooting at a home in Earle that injured one man and left 26-year-old Lazerick Jones dead.

Abram is currently awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

