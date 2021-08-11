Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NWS: EF0 tornado touched down in Butler Co. on Sunday

A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near Qulin on Sunday.(Source: Britni Thompson)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service says a brief EF0 tornado touched down in Butler County on Sunday, August 8.

According to the weather survey, it briefly touched down about 4 miles northwest of Qulin around 7:14 p.m.

The estimated peak wind was 85 miles per hour and it had a path of 0.1 miles.

The National Weather Service reported it touched down at a home along Highway 53, lifting the front porch roof covering up and over the house, damaging the backside of the roof before landing in the backyard. A few trees were snapped on the property also.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced 45-year-old Jason Avery Wilkins to 10 years on each...
Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Latest News

Arkansas State resumes fall camp, QBs reflect on battle so far
Arkansas State resumes fall camp, QBs reflect on battle so far
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
District leaders say masks are just another layer of protection.
Data helps schools districts enact mask mandates
Jason Auer with Legal Aid of Arkansas says it’s important to do your research, shop around,...
Legal Aid Director explains rights and responsibilities as a renter
Batesville School District honors teacher of the year
Batesville School District honors teacher of the year