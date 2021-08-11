Energy Alert
Physician urges parents to get children vaccinated before school

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As it inches closer to back to school time, one mother and Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine is available to those ages 12 and up, and Dr. Andrews-Pirtle says everyone in the family being vaccinated will protect the younger children who cannot get a vaccine.

“If the family is not vaccinated then your kids are vulnerable,” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said.

She noted that of the 217 active cases in Mississippi County, several of them come from people living in the same household.

With the Delta variant being highly transmissible, children are now more likely to get it and be hospitalized, and the physician mentioned some parents are choosing their children’s fate by not allow them to get vaccinated.

“They’re going to go to school and be around other kids that are not vaccinated, and we really want our kids to be in school and stay in school,” she said. “We want our school to stay open, but if we don’t do our part, then we’re going to be in trouble.”

Pharmacies and health units in Mississippi County have teamed up with schools in Mississippi County to host on-campus clinics for students before school starts next week.

To find an upcoming vaccine clinic near you, click here.

