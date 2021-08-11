Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

CNN reported that CDC advisors will discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced 45-year-old Jason Avery Wilkins to 10 years on each...
Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings
Arkansas hospitalizations reach new pandemic high as of 8/10/21
Arkansas to increase Medicaid vaccine reimbursement

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Preparing for 2021 season
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Rivercrest
Amber ALert
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in southeast Kansas
Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond