Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph C. Euton of Tumbling Shoals.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph C. Euton of Tumbling Shoals.(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Cleburne County man who may be possibly armed with two pistols.

Authorities are searching for Joseph C. Euton, 88, of Tumbling Shoals.

Euton is 5′8″, weighs 145 pounds, is bald with blue eyes and a light complexion.

He was last seen in the 400 block of Dekalb Road in Tumbling Shoals, wearing a light color plaid shirt, straw hit, blue jeans, tennis shoes or sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8143.

