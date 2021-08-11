Energy Alert
Univ. of Arkansas board votes to require masks on campuses

University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas is requiring masks on its campuses after a judge temporarily blocked the state’s law banning mask mandates.(University of Arkansas)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The University of Arkansas is requiring masks on its campuses after a judge temporarily blocked the state’s law banning mask mandates.

The board on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution requiring campuses to develop face mask policies for indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The move comes days after a judge issued a preliminary injunction against Arkansas’ law banning mask mandates by schools and other governmental entities. At least three dozen school districts have approved mask mandates since that ruling.

The University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday said it would require masks to be worn indoors.

